On the eve of the 88th anniversary of the Nazis’ 1938 Kristallnacht pogrom, socialists are once again tormenting Jewish business owners. But while parts of Europe have also seen Jewish merchants targeted by Antifa in recent weeks, a new battlefront has emerged in the so-called “City of Brotherly Love.”

The National Jewish Advocacy Center warned that antisemites were staging a bicycle ride in Philadelphia on Sunday to raise awareness of their efforts to boycott Jewish- or Israeli-linked establishments. Among the groups participating were Philly Bike On Your Left, Boycott CookNSolo, Philly Solidarity Calendar and Philly Writers Against the War on Gaza, Jerusalem News Syndicate reported.

The ride, setting off from Philly’s Rittenhouse Square, in the heart of the city, targeted businesses including Huda, K’Far Café, Mac Mart, Dizengoff and Schlesinger’s, as well as Goldie’s, a kosher falafel restaurant that was previously the target of 2023 protests over its support for Israel’s anti-Hamas counterstrike after the Oct. 7 massacre. Rally flyers for the event included slogans such as “No business for Zionists! These Zionist establishments must go! Not in our city!” Critics said they were reminiscent of the Nazis’ “Kauf nicht bei Juden!” (“Don’t buy from Jews!”), the City & State Pennsylvania reported.

An NJAC letter to the organizers instructed them to retain all records, including social-media posts, emails, edit histories, participant lists and route data in case any legal action may arise from the protest. “This letter does not ask you to change or refrain from any lawful protest, boycott or speech,” wrote Lisa Brunner, NJAC senior litigation counsel. “It asks only that you keep what already exists and what is created from now on.”

Early reports from the scene indicated that there was a robust turnout of counterprotesters, resulting in some clashes between the two groups. NJAC also sent letters to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Pennsylvania Attorney General David, reminding them of their obligation to enforce any applicable laws.