Democrat Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has launched his own political action committee, dubbed “Habibi PAC,” just days after winning his election. The PAC is intended to raise money for El-Sayed’s political allies and help elect more candidates who share his views after he campaigned on getting money out of politics.

Although the PAC is not affiliated with El-Sayed’s Senate campaign, it will allow him to financially support like-minded candidates seeking federal office. The name Habibi comes from the Arabic term meaning “my beloved,” commonly used as a casual term of endearment. Although El-Sayed did not call for banning PACs for money in politics, he supported banning money in politics from "outside spending through corporate 501(c)4s, SuperPACs, and 527 groups," per his campaign website.

During his victory speech, El-Sayed referenced the term while taking a jab at Vice President JD Vance, addressing him as “JD, Habibi.” “There is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,” El-Sayed said.

El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a sweeping victory in Michigan’s Senate race. His election makes him poised to become the first Muslim senator in American history. His campaign was marked by controversy, including reports concerning the alleged associations between members of his family and the Muslim Brotherhood, an organization several governments have designated as a terrorist group. President Donald Trump also referred to El-Sayed as a “jihadist” during the campaign.

During his victory speech, El-Sayed noted his Muslim background and criticized efforts to portray him as a threat to the American way of life due to his religion. “Anti-Muslim extremists, Israel lobby groups and even the president of the United States used every smear in the book to paint Dr. El-Sayed as a Muslim boogeyman,” he said. “None of it was true, and none of it worked. Anti-Muslim hate was on the ballot, and it failed.”