Senator Raphael Warnock has told Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that he should resign now or spend the next two years “in front of Congressional committees” in a probe.

“Unless RFK Jr. is interested in spending the next two years in front of Congressional committees, he should go ahead and resign now,” Warnock posted to X.

The comments from Warnock come after the Democrats swept up seats in the House and Senate in the midterms and will take the majority in Congress come January. But it wasn't just Warnock who called for Kennedy to resign. Senator Angela Alsbrooks also called on him to step down. "The time is now. RFK Jr. must resign or be fired. End of discussion," she said in a post to X.

Democrat Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester also reposted the comment from Alsbrooks. Democrats in the Senate and in the House have vowed that they will come after Trump administration officials, private companies, and others associated with the president in widespread investigations when they take control of Congress, which would give them subpoena powers.

There was heavy backlash online from some on X, saying that Warnock's post threatening Kennedy's position was not in line with what the pitch from Democrats was in the midterms, which was to lower prices and make life better for the average American. Commentator Graham Allen posted to X, " What happened to lower grocery prices for Americans?"