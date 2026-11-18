The Trump administration credited tighter border enforcement and pointed to a Supreme Court ruling that gave local governments more leeway to enforce restrictions on public camping.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Nov. 6 that homelessness fell 6.3 percent nationwide, the largest decrease the agency has recorded. The Trump administration credited tighter border enforcement and pointed to a Supreme Court ruling that gave local governments more leeway to enforce restrictions on public camping.

The 2026 Point-in-Time count found 698,425 people in shelters or living without shelter on a single night in January. That was down from 745,652 the previous year, a decline of 47,227 people.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner said homelessness remains near a historic high despite the decline. HUD said homelessness rose 28 percent from 2022 to 2025 under the Biden administration’s Housing First approach. The department cited that increase in announcing its shift to Treatment First. Housing First prioritizes getting people into housing without requiring addiction treatment first. The Trump administration’s approach emphasizes addiction treatment, recovery housing and employment. President Donald Trump’s July 2025 executive order directed HUD to take steps, where appropriate, to strengthen treatment requirements in federally funded programs for participants with substance use disorders or serious mental illness.

In August, Turner and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted the changes during a visit to Los Angeles. The administration released a guide recommending that local programs track outcomes such as sustained sobriety, employment and stable housing. On Tuesday, HUD announced a settlement that will end the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s role in administering federal homelessness grants by the end of 2027. HUD put the federal funding involved at about $150 million. Under the court-filed agreement, Los Angeles County will take over designated grants and program responsibilities under HUD oversight, and HUD will recapture unused funds from certain grants as they expire.