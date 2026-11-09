The man accused of killing two family members and fatally shooting two Spokane County deputies was armed at the family’s home despite an outstanding felony arrest warrant and a history of weapons-related cases that included police confiscating three firearms.

Ryan Thomas Larsen, 37, fired on deputies attempting to rescue a possible victim at a home near Spangle on November 3, authorities said. Deputy Mason Acheson and Deputy Parker Perry both died from their injuries.

On November 3, Larsen’s sister had gone to the home because she had been unable to reach her mother and sister and was concerned about them. She escaped to a neighbor’s home with a gunshot wound to her chest. The affidavit described deputies being ambushed as they approached to search for additional victims. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded around 2:25 pm and learned that Larsen had an active felony warrant, might have access to additional weapons, and that other people could be in danger or held hostage. The Spokane County SWAT team responded.

Deputies used a drone to locate a person lying outside. They approached to provide aid but determined the person was dead. At approximately 3:15 pm, deputies and SWAT personnel moved toward the residence to attempt an emergency rescue. Gunfire from inside struck Acheson and Perry. Other deputies returned fire while moving their wounded colleagues to cover and providing medical aid.

Larsen was subsequently found dead inside. The medical examiner classified his death as suicide. His mother, Suzanne Larsen, 72, and sister Rebecca Larsen, 45, were also found dead at the property. Both deaths were ruled homicides. According to KXLY, there was a Spokane County felony warrant for Larsen’s arrest dated February 6, which was outstanding when the shooting occurred, for an allegation of attempting to elude police in July 2025.

The Spokane Review reported that during an earlier attempted traffic stop, a deputy checking Larsen’s record discovered two weapons-related warrants after he failed to stop and drove through a red light. Larsen’s weapons history included a 2015 confrontation in Rosalia. Court records alleged that he pointed a revolver at a pedestrian during a dispute involving the pedestrian’s dog. Officers confiscated a .357 Magnum, a rifle, and a shotgun.

Initially charged with second-degree assault, Larsen ultimately was convicted of aiming or discharging a firearm and received a 10-day jail sentence. His appeal was dismissed in 2022, and he had a related failure-to-appear warrant. The sheriff’s office publicly identified the two deputies on November 6. They both died from their injuries.

Acheson joined the agency in 2022 after eight years with Washington State Patrol. A Washington Army National Guard veteran, he also served as a SWAT sniper. He leaves behind his wife and two children. Perry joined the sheriff’s office in 2020, served on SWAT and became a K-9 deputy in 2025. He also served as a captain in the Washington Army National Guard. His family includes his wife, two children and a third child expected soon.