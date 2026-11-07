Former PragerU personality Xaviaer DuRousseau has filed a lawsuit against the conservative media company, alleging that he faced discrimination on the basis of race and sexual orientation. He also claimed that he faced a hostile work environment and “wrongful termination.” DuRousseau now posts his commentary on Instagram and other social media sites.

The lawsuit alleges, among other things, that PragerU colleague Aldo Buttazzoni “openly and repeatedly admitted he was racist” and that it “was common knowledge” that he “could not ‘stand’ black people.”

DuRousseau claimed that Buttazzoni treated him with “hostility” in the workplace and that management “received complaints concerning Buttazzoni’s conduct, and nevertheless failed to take meaningful corrective action.” Many of the allegations surround Buttazzoni. One point of the lawsuit claims that the company knew about Buttazzoni’s alleged “admitted racism” and had DuRousseau stay in the same hotel room as him at a company event at the Montage resort in Montana. DuRousseau claims that Buttazzoni called him a “f*ggot” four times during the event.

He claimed that PragerU knowingly placed him in “an unsafe position” at the event that the actions “reinforced that management would not protect him” from the claimed hostility. On June 2026 in Washington, DC, DuRousseau alleged that he was “surrounded by seven men who called him a ‘genocidal f*ggot’ and attempted to physically assault him.”

DuRousseau said that he told management that he would not go back to DC without security. He then claimed that PragerU “scoffed at Plaintiff's safety concerns and continued to refuse to provide security personnel.” DuRousseau complained in the lawsuit that he was not getting more security at other events, and claimed that when he brought this up to PragerU CEO Marissa Streit that she “told Plaintiff that if he felt ‘so in danger’ that he required security, he constituted a ‘safety threat to our donors,’ weaponizing his safety concerns against him.”

He alleged that another PragerU colleague, Lead Producer Adam Rodriguez, sent him a video with the filename “whodunnit.mp4” that depicted DuRousseau getting shot. The lawsuit has screenshots of the alleged video, where the screen reads “wasted,” similar to when video game characters die in the game Grand Theft Auto. DuRousseau claimed in the lawsuit that the video was “eerily similar to the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.”

The lawsuit then detailed what DuRousseau said was an “ambush” after he said that PragerU CEO Marissa Streit gave him the “cold shoulder” at the Turning Point Gala in Washington, DC. The “ambush” was a meeting that led to him leaving PragerU, where Streit told him that he should “spread his wings and learn to fly and be his own man, communicating that Plaintiff was no longer wanted at PragerU,” the lawsuit read.