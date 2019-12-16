Obama believes all nations should be run by women

“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” former President Barack Obama said at an event in Singapore recently.

The event was for the Obama Foundation, their stated mission is to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” he said, adding, “I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything… living standards and outcomes.”

Obama believes most of the world’s problems come from old people, mostly men who are holding on to positions of power.

“You are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power,” said Obama.

This is an opinion Obama has held for a while expressing similar views back in 2018 while speaking at the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, “Women, in particular, by the way, I want you to get more involved because men have been getting on my nerves lately. I mean, every day, I read the newspaper and I just think like, brothers what’s wrong with you guys? What’s wrong with us?”

Obama served as U.S. president from 2008-2016 and since then has created the Obama Foundation with his wife Michelle. The foundation seeks to mentor young leaders around the world.