International News

Oklahoma to continue pursuing legal action against notorious opioid manufacturer

An Oklahoman judge has just denied notorious drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ motion to end Oklahoma’s public-nuisance.
An Oklahoman judge has just denied notorious drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ motion to end Oklahoma’s public-nuisance.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
2 mins read

An Oklahoman judge has just denied notorious drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ motion to end Oklahoma’s public-nuisance lawsuit, meaning that Oklahoma is set to become the first successful state to bring a pharmaceutical company to trial.

This denial comes after drug company’s attorney’s attempt on July 3rd to file a motion for dismissal, immediately following the state resting its case.

“District Judge Thad Balkman on Monday denied a motion from the defendant’s lawyers asking him to end Oklahoma’s public-nuisance lawsuit and rule in favor of the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company and its subsidiaries,” the Associated Press reports.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter called the result of Johnson & Johnson’s questionable business practices the “worst manmade public health crisis in our state’s history”, adding that “Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries [are] a “kingpin” responsible for the state’s ongoing opioid epidemic”.

Other major drug manufactures have attempted similar tactics of settlements to avoid court trials and the possibility of public prosecution. Just last year, the Sackler family, the sole creators and owners of OxyContin, agreed to a $270M settlement with Oklahoma state, amidst a “wave of nearly 2,000 lawsuits against Purdue Pharma”.

Hunter was also a part of that settlement. Following the win, he stated, “The addiction crisis facing our state and nation is a clear and present danger, but we’re doing something about it today.”

“Brad Beckworth, a lawyer for the state, told Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman that New Brunswick, New Jersey-based J&J, along with Purdue and Teva, used misleading marketing beginning in the 1990s to push doctors to prescribe more opioids,” Reuters’ Ben Fenwick reports.

This misleading marketing is an integral part of the public nuisance case being made against the company, as the advertising for the drug as being “safe and effective for everyday pain” has proven not only false, but deadly. In America, more than 130 people die every day from opioid-related overdoses, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

If successful, this lawsuit could have great implications for the future of opioids and their consumers: it will mean that doctors and pharmaceutical companies can be held culpable for their haphazard prescriptions and manufacturing of a dangerous drug. They will not be untouchable anymore.

This event could be of particular importance for Canada.

Between 2016 and 2018, more than 10,300 Canadians died from opioid-related overdoses, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. “New data released by the agency shows more than 3,200 Canadians died after apparent opioid-related overdoses between January and September last year alone,” CBC News reports.

According to a Statistics Canada analysis, roughly 10 people die every day in Canada from opioid addiction and subsequent opioid-related overdoses. Much like the U.S., there has, so far, been no means for recourse; thus, no means for implementing countermeasures to end the needless death.

You cannot stop a ship from sinking by simply bailing water out: you must plug up the holes. This latest happening may be the beginning of that.

International News
Uncategorized
Related Posts Recommendation
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Most Read International News

1.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest
2.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
3.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic
4.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage
5.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak

A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
6.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
7.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus
8.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report