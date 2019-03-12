Canadian News

Omar Khadr purchases Edmonton strip mall for $3 million

Omar’s riches come from the controversial and widely covered settlement he recieved nearly two years ago, when the Supreme Court ruled that Canadian officials “violated his rights by failing to protect him from abuses suffered at Guantanamo Bay.”
Omar’s riches come from the controversial and widely covered settlement he recieved nearly two years ago, when the Supreme Court ruled that Canadian officials “violated his rights by failing to protect him from abuses suffered at Guantanamo Bay.”
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Amidst the legal battles that surround Canadian former Guantanamo Bay prisoner has decided to purchase a strip mall in Edmonton for $3 million.

According to Sheila Gunn-Reid, documents related to the purchase show “the 9,150 sq. ft. commercial property was purchased with a cash lump sum on Nov. 29, 2018, by a numbered company, 2156536 Alberta Ltd., which lists Khadr as a director. The five-unit strip mall has an assessed value of just over $1.5 million, the documents show, and was last sold 2009 for $850,000.” Khadr has refused to make a statement regarding the matter, via his lawyer Nate Whitling.

The story was originally published by media outlet The Rebel Media with comments obtained by The National Post.

The Edmonton mall is in the residential neighbourhood of Kensington, with surrounding tenants including a tire shop, a garden centre, a travel agency, and a daycare.

Omar’s riches come from the controversial and widely covered settlement he received nearly two years ago, when the Supreme Court ruled that Canadian officials “violated his rights by failing to protect him from abuses suffered at Guantanamo Bay.”

“The Canadian government has put this court in a position where it has to enforce a judgment and a ruling that was derived from torture, the same torture that the Canadian government has apologized for,” he said in brief comments to reporters outside court at the time.

Khadr, who was convicted of five war crimes for acts he committed at the age of 15 that resulted in the death of an allied soldier, was released on bail in Canada in 2015, pending a “lengthy appeal of his conviction in the U.S.”

Khadr recently sought to loosen the conditions surrounding his bail, seeking out “a Canadian passport, the ability to travel outside of Alberta without notifying a bail supervisor, and to remove the requirement that conversations be monitored between Khadr and his sister Zaynab, who has spoken out in favour of al-Qaida and who was once investigated for supporting the terror group.”

Tenants of the small Kensington mall who were willing to give a public statement and speak to the National Post were “aware the building and changed hands, but had never met their new landlord.”

The Skyview travel agency’s owner Alaeddin Alhussainy, an Iraqi refugee, said he’d never met the new owner of the building, as he had dealt exclusively with the realtor. “I’m shaking,” he said half-joking after learning it was Khadr.

The reviews on the businesses that are running out of this strip mall have been hit drastically, as many one-star reviews flood in. “Found out that this location pays its rent to Omar Khadr. Please boycott until the owners relocate otherwise you are indirectly paying a terrorist,” one person posted about the travel agency.

It should be noted though that the tenants of the building have no choice with regards to who owns their building, and punishment for their business being in this strip mall may seem unwarranted.

With the news breaking around Khadr, he continues to be one of the most controversial and notorious figures in our nation’s history. With the Trudeau government’s payout of $10.5 million (which he blamed on the Harper government,) Khadr continues to be a thorn in the side of Canadians as well as the Speer family, who not only have to grieve the loss of a beloved family member, but now have to watch the killer of their beloved flash his cash and toy around with Canadians.

What do you think? Would you support the businesses in the Khadr mall? Let us know in the comments below.

Canadian News
News
Edmonton
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic
5.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
8.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected