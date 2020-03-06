Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has made one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers a judge in the province of Alberta.

Nathan Whitling, who is the lawyer in question, worked with Khadr in order to appeal his U.S. convictions. These include five counts of war crimes, including the murder of an American soldier.

Khadr was captured and sent to the U.S. controlled Guantanamo Bay where he spent ten years in prison.

On Friday, the Liberal Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti appointed Whitling to the position of a Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta. This is located in Edmonton.

The Liberal government has a history of appointing Khadr’s lawyers. John Norris, for instance, served on Khadr’s legal team from 2011 until 2013. In 2018, Norris was appointed as a justice in federal court.

In 2017, Canada gave $10.5 million to Khadr because “The rule of law was violated” by the government. This was because Khadr allegedly wasn’t given a fair trial.