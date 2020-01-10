American News

On the topic of Iran, the Canadian media can’t be trusted

“Where was your outrage last month when the regime slaughtered 1600 kids for peaceful protests?” asks an Iranian activist. A great question for the media.
“Where was your outrage last month when the regime slaughtered 1600 kids for peaceful protests?” asks an Iranian activist. A great question for the media.
Beth Baisch and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Iran has been at the forefront of everyone’s minds these past few days, but not necessarily for the right reasons. Iran only became important to the media when they could find a reason to blame U.S. President Donald Trump for everything, and when Canadian citizens became part of the death toll.

The sharp contrast between the perspective of the North American media and the reality of the Iranian situation is perhaps best summed up by Iranian-American human rights activist Erica Kasraie, who recorded her thoughts on the situation in a January 6 YouTube video called “Truth from an Iranian” that has since gone viral:

“I feel like we’re living in the Twilight Zone … I’m completely outraged by this notion that the propaganda machine that is the media is glorifying Qasem Soleimani. This man has not only the blood of Americans on his hands, but the blood of Iranians, Iraqis, Yemenis, Afghanis … The people in Iran are happy that this man who is responsible for the slaughter of so many people is gone. Where was your outrage last month when the regime slaughtered 1600 kids for peaceful protests?” said Kasraie.

Back in Canada, a Toronto candlelight vigil held in memoriam of Qasem Soleimani on January 4 made headlines around the world, while another vigil held a short drive north in the quiet council chambers of the North York Civic Centre for the 1500+ victims of November’s bloody uprisings in Iran was barely noticed. The media had been conspicuously mute on reporting the mass protests where Iranian citizens were brutally killed by the Iranian regime, orchestrated by Soleimani and other high-end officials.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is bxLFtcwO0ltkudPj3Bqz6yaKPFSKINCfjLR0JpGbsyvZYnj4L9X4lsNLXfyqynTOdFuaJlS311BKcIF9C1iurfbOmTmyKQrLXvJkdspFKf1gCW03lJYWZQNY6uICqu-w9Nm9ySJu

While mourners at the vigil for Soleimani waved Hezbollah flags and chanted “Down with USA! Down with Israel!,” the North York gathering had Canadian and pre-regime Iranian flags respectfully displayed side-by side while a series of speakers spoke about the importance of peace and the cost of war.

It’s frustrating to see the brutal reality of the Iranian regime ignored as the Canadian and American establishment media portrays the regime as legitimate and Soleimani as a respected leader while suggesting our closest ally targeted an innocent man.

The media considered the beard Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought back from his vacation far more important than discussing the 300% fuel hike that sparked November’s protests. The hike was merely the straw that broke the camel’s back, with increasing unrest being indicative of the growing divide between the authoritarian regime and the people living under it.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 0DmHzHWWpBZSN3aC1fudEUFqlGveIoHkUJY8p4IiKqMOT8kyfY32V3aOwMUd5JwcFEFQ99azIegAQzGDqudMNZZHQ0-UJ5bQ-f5BoW_Tjso4dN-KJCzo_utKPI2EQJC_iGnL4niQ

When the media did spare a few seconds to cover the protests, they didn’t talk about the way the regime shut down the country’s internet in an effort to sever communication between protestors and prevent imagery from making its way to the outside world. They didn’t talk about the deaths of 14-year-old Nikta Esfandani, or show 27-year-old Pouya Bakhtiari’s grandmother’s heartfelt plea for the regime to release her family from prison so she would not have to grieve her grandson’s death alone.

Instead, core causes were misrepresented according to the outlet’s political preferences. While CBC reported that the Iranian people were protesting sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, many of the Iranians I spoke to at a recent demonstration in support of the protestors actually view those sanctions as delegitimizing a corrupt government, and support them on those grounds regardless of however else they feel about Trump.

Truth be told, most so-called “experts” on the Iran situation that you will encounter online or in the establishment media are either using spin to serve an anti-U.S. agenda, or simply don’t know what they’re talking about. Many can’t even locate Iran on a map.

Simply put, the protestors in Iran are fighting for what many of us in the West take for granted: freedom of expression, democracy, and peace. They are fighting with their lives to get it. While westerners share imagery stating that “hijab means freedom,” women in Iran are imprisoned and flogged for actively protesting mandatory hijab and demanding the freedom to choose whether or not to wear it.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PkngiClVok_rkUfaG1C8MC5C1g-OtG77o1GfwRHt-49YzDQ6zY8GxbBURNuSD2jdVZtJnW8_ZZf2wvIueL8ANrtYNJqhYxFin0uNaK-YUP82BYo81tWgqnnrvD12Vx_e1LpKeWBQ

So, the next time you are looking for context or opinion on the volatile situation in Iran, look beyond media spin and woke celebrity opinions, and instead seek out those who know the situation best: the Iranian people themselves. You might just discover the truth.

American News
Canadian News
International News
Opinion
Canada
Cbc
Iran
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

BREAKING: Joe Biden pledges to pick a female Vice President

This Sunday during the Democratic debate, frontrunner Joe Biden promised that his pick for VP would be a woman.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

All travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US

It was announced that all travel suspended from the UK and Ireland to the US. Americans in the UK will be able to come home, and will be screened specifically.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Markets up as Trump plans to fill Strategic Petroleum Reserves

"We're gonna fill it up. It's a good time to fill it up," Trump said, announcing that the US will buy low cost oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

BREAKING: Trump announces state of emergency, new protocol for coronavirus testing

Speaking from the Rose Garden this afternoon at The White House, President Trump announced that the United States is now in a state of emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Democratic congresswoman more worried about 'racism' than coronavirus

Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts complained today about the xenophobia and racism that has accompanied the the Covid-19 coronavirus.

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

BREAKING: NHL suspends 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus

The NHL followed the lead of other major professional sports on Thursday by announcing that it has suspended regular season play.

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Washington governor wishes someone else was in charge as coronavirus ravages state

Announcing the events ban in Washington State, Gov. Inslee said “I wish I didn’t have this on my shoulders right now. I wish it was on somebody else’s…”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson come down with coronavirus

The Hollywood couple were traveling in Australia when they started to feel ill.

Most Read American News

1.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Microsoft announced on Friday that Bill Gates is leaving the company. Gates co-founded Microsoft with Paul Allen in 1975.

BREAKING: Bill Gates leaves Microsoft
2.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic
3.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency

Donald Trump is to declare a national state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is quickly spreading throughout the United States.

BREAKING: Trump to declare national state of emergency
4.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out

A Seattle, Washington woman who recovered from coronavirus is speaking out and letting people know that they should avoid panicking about the illness.

'Don't panic': American woman recovers from coronavirus and speaks out
5.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth

Andrew Gillum, former gubernatorial candidate of Florida, was involved in a criminal incident involving crystal meth last night, according to documents.

Democrat and CNN contributor found in Miami Beach hotel with meth
6.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'

Joe Biden got in a bit of a war of words with an automotive worker in Michigan—a state Biden is projected to win—over gun reform, eventually hurling a vulgarity at the man.

WATCH: Joe Biden get in heated debate with autoworker over guns, says he's 'full of sh*t'
7.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package
8.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls

Pornhub doesn’t properly vet porn posted to its platform, resulting in videos of underage girls being sexually assaulted posted to the site.

Pornhub facilitates the abuse of underage girls