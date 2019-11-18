Ontario ‘couchsurfing’ terrorism suspect arrested with peace bond

Suspected terrorist Ikar Mao has been given a peace bond after returning to Canada. Terrorism peace bonds are uncommon. According to Global, “Mao is currently the only person in Canada facing a terror peace bond application.”

While Mao was arrested only on suspicion, not any known and actual alleged activity, the bond was granted.

Mao has agreed to 19 bail conditions while living in the Guelph/Brampton, Ontario area pending a hearing on the issue.

Mao had an active account on Couchsurfing.com and managed to raise $20,000 in bail after his arrest.

He is currently wearing an ankle monitor and not permitted to contact anyone “who is involved in or supports terrorist activity as defined in the Criminal Code.”