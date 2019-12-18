Ontario hit with extremely cold weather, snow squall, and heavy winds

Living in Ontario is going to be a mission today.
According to Environment Canada warnings, both Northern and Southern Ontario will face strong weather conditions today.
You can view a deeper breakdown of Environment warnings by clicking here.
Residents in Northern Ontario can expect extreme cold which can reach -40 with the wind chill.
Some residents of Southern Ontario such as Toronto will experience parts of the extreme cold alongside a snow squall and 50 km/h winds.
This has forced the City of Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health to issue an extreme cold weather alert.
The city has also opened local services in response to the weather warning with a focus on helping vulnerable residents.
A warming centre will be open at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. and will remain open until noon on the day the alert is terminated.