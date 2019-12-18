Ontario hit with extremely cold weather, snow squall, and heavy winds

Living in Ontario is going to be a mission today.

According to Environment Canada warnings, both Northern and Southern Ontario will face strong weather conditions today.

You can view a deeper breakdown of Environment warnings by clicking here.

Residents in Northern Ontario can expect extreme cold which can reach -40 with the wind chill.

Weather in Toronto this morning making me feel like I never left Newfoundland and Labrador.



Wicked wind and swirling snow. And a day off. Which means I’m sitting inside and drinking copious amounts of cereal bowl-sized coffees. pic.twitter.com/GOu41IkTfq — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) December 18, 2019

Some residents of Southern Ontario such as Toronto will experience parts of the extreme cold alongside a snow squall and 50 km/h winds.

This has forced the City of Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health to issue an extreme cold weather alert.

Toronto's Medical Officer of Health has issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert today for Toronto in anticipation of colder weather conditions coming our way. #CityofTO @TOPublicHealth news release: https://t.co/EXL1vaEafk — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) December 18, 2019

The city has also opened local services in response to the weather warning with a focus on helping vulnerable residents.

A warming centre will be open at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. and will remain open until noon on the day the alert is terminated.