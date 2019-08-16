Ontario man arrested in serial child predator search

Police say they have arrested the man connected to numerous child molestation charges.

Police announced that a Milton man, 32, was arrested Thursday night. His name has not been made public.

Police confirmed that the man lived in the Milton area, but is originally from the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

The man is facing several charges, including three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

The charges related to a string of sexual assaults that occurred between 2013 and 2019 in the Milton area.

“We’re confident that the individual responsible for these three incidents is under arrest,” WRPS Insp. Mark Crowell said to CTV News.

The hunt for the man heated up upon the release of a police video of the man running shirtless down the street.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.