Ontario MPP wants to put an end to the pit bull ban

David Piccini, the Progressive Conservative MPP for Northumberland-Peterborough South is working to end the province’s pit bull ban.

Ontario has a controversial ban that requires the owners of pit bulls to muzzle, leash, as well as sterilize their pit bulls, with breeding and importation made illegal in their effort to outlaw them in the province. Owners currently face enormous fines or six months in jail for not complying.

Piccini has stated that he will be teaming up with Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP, Rich Nicholls, on a collaborative effort to present a private member’s bill in legislature as soon as this Autumn. Together, they hope to end breed-specific language from provincial law.

“We’re looking at all options with the Dog Owner’s Liability Act and the breed-specific language,” said Piccini to the Peterborough Examiner, who also suggested that stricter penalties should be in place for negligent dog owners.

Piccini has been working on his animal efforts for months, even starting a petition stating “all animals are capable of aggressive behaviour” and “the solution to preventing dog-related incidents is best addressed through comprehensive training and education programs.”

Piccini’s petition calls on the removal of the Dog Owners’ Liability Act, “which bans pit bull terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, American pit bull terriers and any dog that has the appearance and physical characteristics of them.”

“We’re more likely to get bit by a husky and a chihuahua. It’s not breed-based; it’s ownership-based,” Piccini recently told Trent Hills Now.

MPP Piccini currently serves as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Training, Colleges, and Universities.