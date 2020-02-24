Ontario NDP leader says singing God Save the Queen is DRAGGING Ontario closer to colonialism

The leader of of the official opposition in Ontario is saying that singing God Save the Queen drags Canada closer to colonialism.

Andrea Horwath who leads the NDP in Canada’s largest province, has said in a tweet that she “fully supports the Indigenous NDP MPPs’ decision to abstain [from singing the anthem].”

What was perhaps more controversial was when Howarth suggested the singing of this song dragged Ontario closer to Canadians: “Dragging us closer to colonialism is not in the spirit of reconciliation,” she said indignantly.

New changes by the Ford PCs, & supported by Greens & Liberals, demand MPPs sing God Save The Queen for the first time.

I fully support the Indigenous NDP MPPs’ decision to abstain.

Dragging us closer to colonialism is not in the spirit of reconciliation.

Despite Howarth’s insistence on flamboyant displays of anti-colonial virtue signalling, her NDP party has recently been suffering in the polls—coming in a distant third behind both the leaderless Liberal Party of Ontario and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.