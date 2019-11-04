Ontario NDP MPP accused of supporting terror group

The NDP MPP Joel Harden has been accused of supporting a terrorist organization after he called on the federal government to demand that Israel release a senior member of a Palestinian terror group, according to Bnai Brith Canada.

On Twitter, Harden stated that he was “Saddened, sickened and disgusted by the continued abuse of Khalida Jarrar, my parliamentary colleague, by Israeli occupation forces.” Jarrar was re-arrested on Wednesday after further suspected terrorist activities.

Saddened, sickened and disgusted by the continued abuse of Khalida Jarrar, my parliamentary colleague, by Israeli occupation forces. @cafreeland @JustinTrudeau we insist you demand her release immediately. #canpoli #freekhalidajarrar https://t.co/rUz3ZxZ3Qa — Joel Harden (@JoelHardenONDP) October 31, 2019

Jarrar was arrested by the Israeli troops due to incitement and promoting terrorist acts in 2015 and is a suspected high-ranking member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). In Canada, the PFLP is a designated terrorist group.

Israeli occupation forces redetained Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar, an official of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, after raiding her home in Ramallah, last night. pic.twitter.com/PDFIQsy8Y8 — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) October 31, 2019

The PLFP has been charged with the killing of innocent civilians. In 2014, it was connected to the death of a Canadian citizen, Howie Rothman. In late August this year, the PLFB is alleged to have murdered an Israeli teenager.