Ontario PC minister condemns Catholic school trustee for including pedophilia in proposed list on discrimination

Ontario’s Minister of Education Stephan Lecce has condemned proposals by the vice-chair of the Toronto Catholic that would have added bestiality, pedophilia to their code of conduct, according to the Toronto Star .

This came after the Catholic School Board was required by Ontario’s Ministry of Education to add protections from discrimination. This usually entails protection from discrimination based on gender identity and expression, and family and marital status.

Michael Del Grande, however, went a step further than was expected, introducing a twelve-page booklet of his proposals that asked the school board include tolerance for these criminal behaviours.

Speaking to the Toronto Star, Lecce said that he was “disturbed” by Del Grande’s proposals. Although Ontario’s government will not interfere with the Catholic School Boards’ due process. Lecce will, however, make it perfectly clear that the “government finds those comments unacceptable in this province.”

Del Grande has faced cross-party condemnation. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath called on Leece to ask Del Grande to resign. Horwath late said that Del Grande’s actions were “shameful … It’s a disgrace and I’m shocked that the minister has not asked for this trustee to do the right thing and step down.”

“It may be that the minister doesn’t have the capacity to have that person removed, but he should make it very, very clear that that person should be resigning from his role,” Horwath told reporters. “That is completely unacceptable — it is beyond the pale when it comes to using that kind of opportunity to try to link the LGBTQ community with these kinds of things.”