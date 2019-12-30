Ontario prepares for freezing rain and possible power outages

From the GTA to the Ottawa valley, large chunks of Ontario are preparing for freezing rain and potential power outages.

Environment Canada has maintained its freezing rain warning issued on Sunday for large chunks of Ontario.

Environment Canada has warned drivers that conditions on Monday will be poor as “surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

They’re also asking drivers to adjust to changing road conditions.

You can view Environment Canada’s freezing rain warnings in both north and south Ontario by clicking here.

According to the Weather Network, “Conditions in Ontario will manifest as an ice storm for parts of the region and could bring significant ice buildup that has the potential to cause power outages and make travel nearly impossible at times.”