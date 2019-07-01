Ontario town sets new record for largest human maple leaf

The Ontario community of Trenton is now number one when it comes to the coveted title of largest human maple leaf, after the town got together to create the large leaf which flies so proudly on our flag.

Close to 4,000 people participated in creating the maple leaf in a Trenton Park on Saturday.

Those who participated dressed in red and filled out an outline of the leaf in support of a Canadian Armed Forces charity.

The record is official. A representative from Guinness World Record attended the event and presented a certificate that solidifies the record.

Together we #standproud ! Thank you so much to everyone who joined us for Operation: Stand Proud this afternoon. We are "Officially Amazing" and the new Guinness World Record holders for Largest human Maple Leaf…and we did it all to show our gratitude to our @CanadianForces pic.twitter.com/dVNqPdkScn — Leon's Trenton (@leonstrenton) June 30, 2019

The former record holders in Grouse Mountain, B.C. will now have to settle for second largest maple leaf ever, and the margin of victory is quite notable. The B.C. Leaf had 1589 people, according to Guinness World Records.

Organizers had their fingers crossed in hopes of getting 5000 people to show up for the event, but they still beat out the B.C. leaf, with 3942 people in the new largest leaf.