O’Toole condemns Iran for killing 63 Canadians, Conservatives react

Several Conservative Party figures have reacted online to the news that Canadian Flight 752 was downed by an Iranian missile.
Conservative MP, Canadian Armed Forces veteran, and potential party leadership hopeful Erin O’Toole commented on the situation on Twitter.
The comments posted only hours after Prime Minister Trudeau addressed media confirming that intelligence from allies showed the flight was taken down by an Iranian missile.
O’Toole stated that Iran shooting down a civilian aircraft “is nothing short of madness,” directly condemning Iran and their regime.
“Whether it was intentional or not, it was an incomprehensibly reckless act that has forever scarred Canadian families and communities,” O’Toole said on Twitter. “Canada must work with our allies to apply pressure on the Iranian regime to submit to a complete investigation so that Canadian families can find justice and closure.”
Other responses from the Conservatives included reaction from Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who brought up questions about the crash site and it’s security.
“How is the crash site being secured? What is Canada doing to ensure that it won’t be compromised? What will the process be for repatriating the remains of Canadian citizens? All questions that the government need to answer.”
Others, including former Harper cabinet member and MP Pierre Poilievre and CPC leader Andrew Scheer, gave direct condolences to those who lost their lives.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also called for an investigation to be conducted into the plane being shot down.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also gave his sincerest condolences, telling Canadians that his government “will not rest” until answers are found.
“The families of the victims, and all Canadians want answers. I want answers. That means closure, transparency, accountability, and justice. And this government will not rest until we get that,” stressed Trudeau to the media.
The majority of the 176 victims were connecting to Canada, including 63 Canadian citizens. The victims included students, families, professors and newlyweds.