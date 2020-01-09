O’Toole condemns Iran for killing 63 Canadians, Conservatives react

Several Conservative Party figures have reacted online to the news that Canadian Flight 752 was downed by an Iranian missile.

Conservative MP, Canadian Armed Forces veteran, and potential party leadership hopeful Erin O’Toole commented on the situation on Twitter.

The comments posted only hours after Prime Minister Trudeau addressed media confirming that intelligence from allies showed the flight was taken down by an Iranian missile.

O’Toole stated that Iran shooting down a civilian aircraft “is nothing short of madness,” directly condemning Iran and their regime.

“Whether it was intentional or not, it was an incomprehensibly reckless act that has forever scarred Canadian families and communities,” O’Toole said on Twitter. “Canada must work with our allies to apply pressure on the Iranian regime to submit to a complete investigation so that Canadian families can find justice and closure.”

Other responses from the Conservatives included reaction from Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who brought up questions about the crash site and it’s security.

How is the crash site being secured?What is Canada doing to ensure that it won't be compromised? What will the process be for repatriating the remains of Canadian citizens? All questions that the government needs to answer. — Michelle Rempel Garner (@MichelleRempel) January 9, 2020

Tragic news coming out of Iran. 63 Canadians onboard Flight #PS752, among them students and families from across Canada. Our country will join together in supporting their loved ones in this immensely difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) January 8, 2020

Others, including former Harper cabinet member and MP Pierre Poilievre and CPC leader Andrew Scheer, gave direct condolences to those who lost their lives.

The loss of 176 lives, including 63 Canadians, 8 of whom were Ottawa residents, is a heartbreaking tragedy. May the passengers of PS752 rest in peace and their families have strength in this time of unimaginable anguish. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) January 9, 2020

Today is a sad day for our country. 63 of our fellow Canadians were lost when a flight from Tehran to Kyiv crashed. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of the victims of this horrific tragedy. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) January 8, 2020

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also called for an investigation to be conducted into the plane being shot down.

On behalf of the people of Ontario, I want to join the Canadian government in calling for a thorough, comprehensive and independent investigation by the international community. We need to get answers and justice for the victims of this tragedy. https://t.co/eiYAlGXSkp — Doug Ford (@fordnation) January 9, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also gave his sincerest condolences, telling Canadians that his government “will not rest” until answers are found.

“The families of the victims, and all Canadians want answers. I want answers. That means closure, transparency, accountability, and justice. And this government will not rest until we get that,” stressed Trudeau to the media.

The majority of the 176 victims were connecting to Canada, including 63 Canadian citizens. The victims included students, families, professors and newlyweds.