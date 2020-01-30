Ottawa police hunt for clues after Holocaust memorial defaced

The Ottawa Police Service is starting a hate crime investigation after a Holocaust memorial in Ottawa was defaced following the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

The Holocaust memorial had eggs thrown at it, and remnants of the attack remain visible in photographs. This incident was reported to the police at around four in the afternoon.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly stated on Twitter, “Incidents such as this are deeply disturbing to many communities especially when they target specific groups. It is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.”

This incident was particularly deplorable as the anti-Semitic hoodlums threw these eggs only days after the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland.

Over one million Jews were murdered in Auschwitz-Birkenau over the course of the second World War. This Monday, over 200 survivors conglomerated at the camp to mark the anniversary.

Over the past few years, reports have shown anti-Semitism is on the rise in Canada, with 2016 and 2017 being record-breaking years for hate incidents directed towards Jews.