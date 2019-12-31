Over 15,000 snow blowers recalled in Canada after nearly 40 injuries reported

Over 15,000 snow blowers have been recalled as a result of a malfunction involving burning plastic rims.

A Dec. 30 recall across brands including Home Depot, Rona, Canadian Tire, Home Hardware, and other retailers from July 2004 and March 2006 have the possibility of having popping tires, which could potentially harm the operator.

Since Dec. 17, MTD Products Ltd. had gotten nearly 40 reports of injuries across Canada from these snow blowers.

According to the notice, “consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact MTD for a free set of replacement wheel rim assemblies made of steel.”

Over seven different models are affected by the notice, including MTD Yard Machines, Troy-Bilt, Yard Machines and Yardworks. The majority of snow blower models were sold through Canadian Tire outlets.