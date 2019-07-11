Over 300,000 Facebook users are planning to invade Area 51

Update: The Facebook page has now reached 662,000 people stating that they are “going,” while another 614,000 are “Interested.”

Area 51, the infamous and secretive airbase secluded in the middle of the Nevada desert, is under the serious threat of getting stormed.

Not by the Russians. Not by North Korea. But by 300,000 Facebook users.

A stunning 300,000 have signed up to a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” Additionally, another 310,000 are “Interested” in attending.

According to the event description, the mob will meet up and storm the government base on September 20, ending the summer in a big way.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens,” reads the description for the event.

Some users have gone so far as to post photos with detailed maps, explaining just how the mob will attack the base.

The mob is divided into three sanctions; “Kyles,” “Rock THrowers, and “Naruto Runners.”

For those unaware, the name “Kyle” has become an internet meme, as it’s used to describe a generic suburban teen with anger issues and drinks Monster Energy.

Naruto Running is a type of sprint in which the runner lowers his head and raises his arms behind him in an effort to gain speed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccaGRoLc4wU

Area 51 has been used by American aviation authorities since 1955 and is closed off to those without top-level security clearance. While the event is obviously tongue and cheek, the internet tends to take jokes a little too far.

It is currently unknown if participants will yell “LEEROY JENKINS” before running onto the base.

