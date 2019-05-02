Over 500,000 Canadians go to work stoned every day

A new national report based on cannabis surveys has come back with some surprising findings.

According to the data collected by StatCan, at least half a million Canadians go into work high on cannabis every day.

In the study, it’s estimated that 13% (about 514,000) of Canadian workers who are current cannabis users consumed cannabis before or during work. The data is based on combined data from the fourth quarter of 2018, and the first quarter surveys of 2019.

The survey found that it didn’t matter so much what your age or sex was. The more frequently a person uses marijuana, the more likely they are to go into work stoned.

“Over one-quarter (27%) of daily or almost daily consumers reported using before or while at work, compared with 7% of other cannabis consumers.”

Of course, if you’re going in to work stoned, you’re probably smoking up before you leave, or even on the way there. The data found that 15 percent of cannabis users with a valid driver’s license reported driving within two hours of consuming cannabis. Now that’s what I call a green vehicle!

It’s not all bad news, though. Nearly half of all Canadians believe that they should wait three hours after smoking up before operating a motor vehicle. Only six percent of people think that it’s safe to drive within three hours. The remainder of Canadians (45%) think that other factors, such as a person’s weight or the method of consumption, determine when it is safe to drive after using.

In terms of gender, it didn’t matter too much if you were a dude or a dudette. Males were only two percent more likely than females to think that it was safe to drive within three hours of consuming pot. (7 percent and 5 percent, respectively.)

Look, folks. Everyone wishes they could work stoned, am I right?

Customer service can be such a drag, and sometimes you just need that B.C. bud to mellow your brainwaves to minimal stress levels. But let’s refrain from doing that unless absolutely necessary.

