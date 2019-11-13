Over 850 guns found in Ottawa home after neighbour tattles to police

Ottawa Police have confirmed the discovery of a massive gun collection inside a Heron Gate home, ensuring the public that there is no threat to public safety.

A community member called police after he had heard about the guns in August, which prompted police into visiting the home, where police discovered the firearms, according to Ottawa Matters.

Police found more than 850 guns inside the man’s home, all stored safely and legally.

Police were then faced with the daunting task of ensuring each of them was legal, and never used in a crime.

The gun stash filled five cargo vans and took more than two months for police to catalogue, to which police discovered that none of the rifles, handguns, machine guns, or ammunition were used to commit a crime, and all of them were legally owned.