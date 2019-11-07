Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player moves legs after Thai surgery

A paralyzed member of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team can now move his legs after a successful experimental surgery in Thailand, reported by the CBC. The player’s name was Ryan Straschnitzki, who is now 20 years old. Once he regained control of his legs, he immediately asked the doctor whether he could hit the gym.

The Saskatchewan hockey team got into a road accident in 2018, which injured 13 and killed another 16. After the accident, Canadians united across the country in support of the families and the greater Humboldt community.

On Monday, Straschnitzki had a device implanted into his spine that would link nerves in his limbs to the spinal cord. This implant can stimulate the nerves that provide feeling.

On Twitter, his family posted a video of Straschnitzki lifting his leg. “Ryan asks if he can go work out at the Mall Gym after. The stunned therapist said NO. You just had surgery.”

Mapping of the device begins.Learning to control legs. One time almost kicked therapist. Opps Therapist is only holding his leg. Ryan is moving it. Then Ryan asks if he can go work out at the Mall Gym after. The stunned therapist said NO. You just had surgery. Seriously son. Haha pic.twitter.com/QTKqfq3AEf — Strazsr (@strazsr) November 6, 2019

In the future, Straschnitzki hopes to win gold as a member of Canada’s Paralympics sledge hockey team.

Straschnitzki previously inked an endorsement deal with Adidas in which he was featured in an ad for the sportswear company back in September.