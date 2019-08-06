Patient escapes CAMH for the second time in five weeks

28-year-old Akeem McLean Charley is missing for the second time in a little over month, having escaped from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) amidst harsh criticism over the facility’s ability to contain patients who may be a danger to themselves or others.

“Akeem McLean Charley, 28, was last seen on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area,” say Toronto Police Services.

Police describe Charley as “6′, 165 lbs., with a slim build, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, white Tommy Hilfiger T-Shirt and grey running shoes.”

He first went missing on July 3 but was located within six days and returned to CAMH.

According to police, officers do not believe that Charley poses a risk to others, but they are still concerned about his personal safety.

“A police spokesperson added that Charley has not previously been charged with criminal offences,” reports Global News.

Charley apparently went missing after being given a pass to temporarily leave the facility due to his good behaviour and positive response to treatment.

CAMH has lost at least nine people over the last eight weeks, the Toronto Sun reported July 23.

In response, the provincial government has now decided that they need to be involved in external review processes.

“We are therefore now working to identify and appoint a government advisor to the panel and will share that information once it becomes available,” Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The recommendations from this review will provide expert advice on how to improve hospital protocols and will protect patients and the community … Together, we will ensure that the system is working to protect patients and area residents.”