PATIO TIME! It’s going to be 26°C this weekend in Toronto

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz
Summer is here, Toronto!

Mr. Blue Sky, please tell us why you had to hide away until the third weekend of May for such beautiful weather?

It’s alright, we’ll forgive Mother Nature this time, as we’re now looking ahead to brighter days.

According to the Weather Network, temperatures are going to be in the upper teens for the weekend, with Friday through Saturday looking mighty fine in Toronto and throughout the GTA. Sunday is going to hit up to 26!

So get out of the house and find something to do in Toronto this weekend! We know how short our Canadian winters can be, so make the most of it while it lasts! The options are limitless!

Although it’s going to feel like 26 C on Sunday, some cloudy days will be coming soon. So get out there and soak up the sun while you can!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

