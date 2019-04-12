Peel Region high school launches antisemitic campaign: CIJA

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) sounded the alarm on their Facebook page about an allegedly antisemitic campaign at Stephen Lewis Secondary School.

The post featured a photograph of a banner at the school which suggests that Palestinian prisoners in Israel are being subjected to human testing of pharmaceuticals.

“We have credible evidence that this campaign is taking place in the school and on social media, allegedly as part of a class project,” reads the post by CIJA.

According to the CIJA, the Peel District School Board had been contacted about their concerns.

The Post Millennial reached out to Stephen Lewis SS but had not heard back by the time of publication.

In the latest development, the Peel District School Board issued a public tweet saying that their officials are aware of the campaign and are investigating.

Thank you for sharing your concerns. Board staff are aware & investigating, & are actively reviewing the class project to ensure it aligns with the board's Safe Schools, and Equity & Inclusion policies. Our commitment to you is that we will work to provide safe spaces for all. — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) April 12, 2019

Conservative MPP Gila Martow spoke in the Legislature earlier today calling on the Peel District School Board to stop antisemtic hate and protect impressionable students.

Calling on Peel School Board stop Antisemitc Hate & Protect Students I was shocked to learn from CIJA that a program at Stephen Lewis Secondary School promoted the libel that Israelis harvest Palestinian organs and conduct “human testing” of pharmaceuticals on Palestinians!Today I rose in the Legislature to call on the Peel District School Board to stop antisemtic hate and protect impressionable students.www.gila.ca/nr-peel-banner-2019-APR-15 Публикувахте от Gila Martow в Понеделник, 15 април 2019 г.

