Peter McKay deletes tweet in support of citizens who tore down anti-pipeline blockade

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay is facing some online backlash and general confusion after deleting a tweet supporting fed-up Albertans who tore down a blockade set up by anti-pipeline protestors on an Edmonton railway.

“Glad to see a couple Albertans with a pickup truck can do more for our economy in an afternoon than Justin Trudeau could do in four years,” the tweet read.

The now-deleted tweet referenced a viral confrontation between protestors and counter-protestors which stopped a train in its tracks earlier that day.

Global TV’s Nicole Stillger tweeted “Counter-protestors hauling away the blockade and loading it into this truck.”

Counter-protesters hauling away the blockade and loading it into this truck. #yeg #wetsuweten pic.twitter.com/08HtLB6sHk — Nicole Stillger (@NicoleStillger) February 19, 2020

There are more and more instances of everyday Canadians confronting blockades throughout Canada.

Earlier today, a Quebec man confronted a group of protestors at a scene which was described as “carnival-like.”

“You are blocking billions of dollars from our economy. A thousand people have just lost their jobs. I don’t care about Legault and Trudeau, what I want is that you leave here safely, that’s all,” said David Skitt to protestors, translated from French.

Demonstrators blocking @CNRailway lines and stopping @exo commuter trains on Montreal’s South Shore in Saint Lambert say they have not been served an injunction and are not moving. Police nearby maintaining a watchful eye on the camp. #wetsuweten pic.twitter.com/3mGBJ0yWYw — Andrew Brennan (@ABrennanCTV) February 20, 2020

CN confirmed that it has obtained an injunction to clear blockades on their Saint-Lambert railways.