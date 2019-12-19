Canadian News

Petition calls out Liberal government for ‘egregious’ proposed gun laws

A new petition to the Canadian government from concerned gun owners has reached just under 30,000 signatures in just two days.
A new petition to the Canadian government from concerned gun owners has reached just under 30,000 signatures in just two days.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
2 mins read

A new petition to the Canadian government from concerned gun owners has reached just under 30,000 signatures in just two days, as gun rights advocates feel as though their own government is taking away their rights.

The petition, initiated by Bradley Manysiak—a concerned citizen from Medicine Hat, Alberta—is made up of eight points, with a focus on the “egregious overreach of executive authorities, bypassing the democratic process of the House and the elected representatives of Canadians.”

The petition argues that the government has expressed intention to ban “military-style assault rifles,” though the term is not considered a legal definition in Canada, leaving too much room for interpretation which could lead to abuse by the government.

The petition argues that the government’s use of an Order in Council to ban those aforementioned “military-style assault rifles” would be an “egregious overreach of executive authorities, bypassing the democratic process of the House and the elected representatives of Canadians,” with the use of an Order in Council “neglecting to acknowledge the survey on firearms where the majority of respondents did not support further limiting access to firearms & assault-style firearms.”

Tracey Wilson, a gun rights advocate from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, says the petition is a necessary and a simple request. “This petition is a simple, reasonable ask: respect proper parliamentary procedure. If the Liberals want gun bans on legal owners, then let’s debate the merits of that democratically,” argues Wilson.

“Let’s review the evidence and data, hear from experts, study the issue and come up with the most effective measures to help keep Canadians safe.”

Wilson believes that the Liberals gun platform is ineffective, as it doesn’t move to remove weapons from the hands of criminals, and it refuses to acknowledge the overwhelming number of gun crimes which are committed with illegal firearms, rather than legal ones.

“Liberals have always used gun control measures to ineffectively combat crime and gang violence because tackling the root causes of why this devastating violence continues to plague our country is a long, difficult, complex fight,” Wilson went on to say. “It can’t be done in one short election cycle and they fear they may not receive the credit.”

The petition also clearly makes this point, stating that a ban on these weapons would unjustifiably target legal firearm owners, who generally go through high standards of vetting to receive their weapon in the first place. ” Possession and Acquisition License (PAL) and Restricted PAL (RPAL) holders are subject to daily screening and are statistically proven to be less likely to commit crimes than non-PAL & non-RPAL holders.”

The pro-gun petition completely has already surpassed a petition launched in November of 2018, which calls for a strict ban on handguns. That petition, which ran until March of 2019, received only 20,110 signature compared to the nearly 30,000 acquired in only three days in the pro-gun petition.

To view the full petition, click here.

Canadian News
News
Bill Blair
Canadian Coalition For Firearm Rights
Gun Crime
Liberal Party Of Canada
Petition
Related Posts Recommendation
Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Jewish General Hospital preparing for COVID-19 outbreak

Jewish General Hospital preparing for COVID-19 outbreak

The Jewish General hospital is preparing for a 'wave' of COVID-19 patients said their medical staff, as they expect the outbreak to hit Montreal.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
7.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus
8.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings