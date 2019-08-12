Petition for Joe Rogan to host the Presidential Debates gains thousands of signatures

A new petition has popped up online requesting that UFC commentator, comedian-podcaster Joe Rogan moderate the 2020 Presidential Debate.

“We are petitioning for the Commission of the Presidential Debates to elect Joe Rogan as one of the moderators for the 2020 Presidential Debate,” reads the fast-growing petition. The change.org page lists three reasons why the world’s largest podcaster would be a worthy host.

The first reason they list is that Joe Rogan is “a widely respected host who has hosted interviews with politicians, economists, scientists, and other popular figures, who come from various walks of life.”

The second reason points to how well-seasoned Rogan is at politician interviews. Rogan has already had Democratic candidates Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, and Bernie Sanders on the platform, as well as 2016 Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

The third reason points to Joe’s vast audience, and how politically diverse it is. “Joe Rogan is not registered under any political party and is well-known for having civil, productive, and interesting, conversations about political issues without partisan bias.”

A photo of the Change.org petition

Of course, a Joe Rogan hosted Presidential debate is a fever dream that Joe himself would probably be fearful of. Based on how inefficient Rogan believes the “debate” format to be, it seems as though the only way we’re going to get to see Rogan interacting with Democratic candidates is via the multi-hour podcasts which propelled him to the top of the podcasting world.

The petition itself has gained a head of steam. It has grown by nearly 55,000 signatures since its release.

You can sign the petition here.