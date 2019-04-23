Philippines President threatens war against Canada over “garbage”

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to declare war against Canada. The reason? Trash economy.



Duterte also threatened to send the “garbage” back himself, according to news outlet The Inquirer.



According to local media reports in the Philippines, the trash was sent to the island nation more than six years ago and has been a burden ever since.



“I want a boat prepared. I’ll give a warning to Canada—maybe next week—that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail to Canada and I’ll pour the garbage there,” said Duterte.



“I cannot understand why they are making us a dumpsite,” Duterte said his nation will “declare war against [Canada]” if Canada does not heed these warnings.



Directly translating Duterte’s words from Tagalog, he says that “we’ll fight with Canada. We can take them down. I’ll return their trash, just wait and see.”



“I’ll load the containers to a ship, and I will advise Canada that your garbage is on the way,” Duterte said. “Prepare a grand reception. Eat it (the garbage) if you want to.”



Duterte is referring to the garbage that was sent by Canadian plastics exporter Chronic Inc. six years ago. The president of the southeast Asian country alleges that the company dumped more than 100 shipping containers of trash disguised as plastics for recycling into Filipino waters.

The company denies these allegations, saying that the containers are almost entirely filled with recyclables. It calls the allegations ridiculous, stating that it would cost more to ship garbage to the Philippines than it would cost to dump it closer to home.



The trash is alleged to consist of newspapers, plastic bottles, and used diapers. Some experts claim the garbage would be in direct violation of international law.



Over the past year, Duterte has had many a conflict with team Trudeau after the PM cited human rights abuses against Duterte and his government in the Philippines. Duterte even went so far as to cancel a business deal between Canada and the Philippines after Canada ordered a review into the contract over those same human rights abuses.



