PM Trudeau’s plane unable to land in Iqaluit for apology ceremony

BREAKING: PMO confirmed to me that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plane was unable to land in Iqaluit, and was diverted to Goose Bay, NL.



TB apology on hold for now. New itinerary to come. @CBCAlerts — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) March 7, 2019

According to a reporter from CBC Nunavut, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plane to Iqaluit had to be grounded in Goose Bay, N.L., as conditions on the landing strip were considered unsafe.

The apology ceremony will be delayed until further notice, though it is expected that the meeting between Trudeau and the representatives of four Inuit regions will continue once the weather clears up and conditions are deemed suitable.



Trudeau is set to apologize on behalf of Canada’s actions in decades passed. During the 1940’s up until the 1960’, Inuit people were separated from their families for tuberculosis treatment. Their families were often not informed of their kin’s whereabouts.



Those who underwent the treatments often lived for long periods of times in sanatoriums.



“We’ve heard a lot about families that heard that their loved one passed away, or getting a telegram of their loved one passing away, but there was no details about where their loved one was buried, if there was a funeral service,” said Jeannie arreak-Kullualik, the chief operating officer for Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.



Arreak-Kullualik estimates there were between 700 to 800 people who never returned home, and remain at unmarked grave sites.

In a report, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association says they’re looking for an apology that covers the “modern-day” colonial practices that were practiced between 1950 and 1975.



What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

