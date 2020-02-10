Police arrest 33 anti-pipeline activists who blocked BC port

Police have arrested 33 anti-pipeline activists who have blockaded the Port of Vancouver over the development of a pipeline in Northern British Columbia, according to the CBC.

Protestors blocked Hastings and Clark so that no workers or vehicles could get through.

The police were enforcing an injunction that granted the officers to clear the site. This follows 21 arrests made by the police over the weekend who were blocking workers from accessing the site.

Before the police made these arrests, they made it clear over a loudspeaker that they had an injunction and would arrest protestors who continued to break it.

After this, police began to remove the barriers that the protestors had constructed. The port is now open to workers and vehicles.

Demonstrators blocked two other port entrances in Vancouver. They also blocked the Delta Port, where fourteen protestors were arrested by the police.

Port right now. Vancouver police moving in on protest. pic.twitter.com/Alb7xmtHZZ — Yvette Brend (@ybrend) February 10, 2020

The protest remained broadly peaceful, although some bottles were thrown into the crowd. The protestors are allowed to continue, so long that they remain on the sidewalk.

There have been numerous protests across Canada in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en protestors. In Belleville, Ontario, for example, protestors blocked the rail lines forcing all trains and freights between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal to be cancelled.

Protests over B.C. pipeline halt Via Rail trains in Ontario https://t.co/exvImtVp6l pic.twitter.com/xjOIPKA4Dl — Heather Mays (@mrsheathermays) February 7, 2020

The police also have an injunction to clear protestors from the tracks in Belleville.