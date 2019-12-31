Police arrest Halifax shoplifter, discover he is wanted for murder in Texas

Halifax Regional Police made an arrest on Monday afternoon after reports of a shoplifting incident, as the man in cuffs was found to have homicide charges in Texas.

Police say that they responded to the incident at 12:44 on Monday, responding to a potential shoplifter at a business near the 200 block of Chain Lake in Bayers Lake Park.

After a foot chase with the man, police arrested him.

The suspect, 28-year-Old Derek Cameron Whisenand, made a run for it, eventually being arrested at roughly 1:15 p.m. That’s when police say they discovered that Whisenand was wanted on a Canada Wide Immigration Warrant for a homicide in Texas.

Police say that Whisenand, who is now in custody of the federal authorities, made an illegal border crossing in Manitoba in June.