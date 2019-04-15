Police say Labrador man assaulted paramedic, stole ambulance and crashed into ditch

Flower’s Cove RCMP say a patient who was being taken to a hospital on Friday in an ambulance assaulted a paramedic and stole the ambulance he was riding in.



Police received the report at approximately 5:30 p.m.



The patient, a 48-year-old man, crashed the stolen ambulance a short distance away when he drove into a ditch and was taken into custody.



Cpl Jolene Garland told CBC News, “The patient was able to get up off the stretcher, [and] in some fashion, assaulted one of the paramedics.”



“And, however it all played out, both the paramedics were able to exit, or decided to exit the vehicle.”



Garland said the man is no longer in custody, but charges against him are pending.



“The investigation is continuing, but charges are certainly expected,” Garland added.



Luckily the paramedic who was allegedly assaulted was not injured.

