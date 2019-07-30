Police searching for Pennsylvania woman who allegedly peed on potatoes in Walmart

Where is the strangest place you’ve peed? Behind a tree, in the snow, or perhaps if you’re R. Kelly, on your fans?

Well, one Pennsylvania woman decided to outdo us all when she allegedly took to peeing on some good old-fashioned spuds in the local Walmart.

When you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go right?

West Mifflin police are searching for a Pennsylvania woman believed to have urinated all over some produce at the mall.

PLEASE SHARE: Does she look familiar? Police say this woman urinated on potatoes at the West Mifflin Walmart. We’re live all morning talking about the case. WATCH @WPXI from NOW-7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/gTsvukUKmI — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 30, 2019

Surveillance footage has been released of the suspect leaving the mall shortly after the incident.

According to reports, the woman picked a potato bin near the entrance as a unwitting target for a golden shower and then relieved herself all over those poor vegetables.

“That’s really gross; it’s like gross. Why do it? She must be ill or something,” said one customer, Tai Rid Wan.

After presumably asking a rightfully pissed off employee to clean up the mess, Walmart has released a statement on the incident.

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted,” said the statement.

At this point, it is unclear whether Walmart disposed of the produce by delivering the urine-flavoured potatoes to Bear Grylls.