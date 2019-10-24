Police locate woman and baby in Scarborough abduction

Toronto police say a woman and an 18-month-old baby have been located following reports of an abduction this morning in Scarborough.
Police have not said where they were found and if there were any injuries.
Police received calls this morning regarding a man who was reportedly yelling at a woman and an 18-month-old baby near Silver Star Boulevard and Midland Avenue at 7:30 am.
According to witnesses, the man was in a confrontation with the woman, struggling to force her into his vehicle before driving away.
“Information is that a man confronted a woman and an 18-month-old child, where an argument and a struggle ensued, at which point the man then forced [them] into the vehicle,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu told CityNews.
The man and vehicle were also found.