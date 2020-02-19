Canadian News

POLL: 75 percent of Canadians displeased with Trudeau government response to anti-pipeline protests

A recent poll has suggested that almost two out of three Canadians are against the Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades that are impeding railways and roadways.
A recent poll has suggested that almost two out of three Canadians are against the Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades that are impeding railways and roadways.
Sam McGriskin Montreal, QC
2 mins read

A recent poll has suggested that almost two out of three Canadians are against the Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades that are impeding railways and traffic. The poll also suggests that about three of four Canadian respondents believe that the federal government should step up and address the issues affecting Indigenous people in Canada, according to an Ipsos poll commissioned by Global News.

Ipsos published a poll on Wednesday regarding the protests against the natural gas pipeline that is meant to be built in Northern British Columbia.

According to the survey, 61 percent of people don’t agree that the protesters involved in the blockades are carrying out legitimate or justified protests. The results show that 39 percent of respondents agree that they are justified and legitimate protests.

Darrell Bricker, the CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs said, “It’s the first poll that we’ve ever done on this issue. The first takeaway is that Canadians are not pleased to see ports and railways blocked.”

“In fact, they so don’t agree with it that almost half of Canadians—actually better than half, 53 percent—actually think the police should move in and do something about it.”

“What we also see in the polling is that… [75 per cent] of the people we interviewed are saying that something needs to be done about the plight of the Aboriginal community and that the government hasn’t performed particularly well on this,” said Bricker.

Coastal GasLink—the company attempting to build the pipeline—has signed agreements with all 20 First Nations elected councils on the pipeline route. There are however, some hereditary chiefs disagree with the action and oppose the $6.6-billion project all together.

As a result of the ongoing blockades, CN Rail has been forced to shut down its eastern Canada operations.

Prime Minister Trudeau had to cancel his out of country tour in order to return to Canada and deal with the ongoing tensions. The House of Commons held an emergency debate on Tuesday.

When asked if they believe that indigenous people have been properly consulted by the government, 56 percent of respondents said yes while 44 percent disagreed.

“They are trying to reconcile two things in their minds: one of them is a legitimate concern that Canadians have about the situation and the plight of Aboriginal people in this country—it’s quite clear that there’s a fairly deep feeling that something needs to be done on that… but on the other hand, even though they feel that this is an important thing that needs to be dealt with, they don’t feel that protesting by shutting down rail lines and shutting down ports is the correct response,” said Bricker.

Bricker added that there are differing views among Canada’s different regions but Alberta and BC are aligned on certain issues.

“This is one of the only issues I’ve seen in which British Columbia and Alberta actually align—when natural resources are concerned,” said Bricker, who added that the poll results show “younger Canadians are more aligned with the Aboriginal community.”

In Alberta, 69 percent of respondents support police intervention while in BC, 68 percent support it. Quebec has the highest opposition to police intervention with 38 per cent and Ontario comes after with 29 percent.

Bricker said that in his polling experience “the longer that things go on like this, the more the pressure builds on the government.”

“Public order is one of those things that is really regarded as a primary responsibility for the government and to the extent that… [the public] perceives that things are out of control, the worse it gets for the government.”

Canadian News
Politics And Policy
Poll
Protests
Related Posts Recommendation
Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Jewish General Hospital preparing for COVID-19 outbreak

Jewish General Hospital preparing for COVID-19 outbreak

The Jewish General hospital is preparing for a 'wave' of COVID-19 patients said their medical staff, as they expect the outbreak to hit Montreal.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
7.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus
8.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings