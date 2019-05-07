Powerful Ontario Hindu priest tried to pay off rape victim

Parveen Sharma, president of a Brampton Hindu temple, was recently sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for two counts of sexual assault, but not before a head Hindu priest tried to pay of the victim.

According to the National Post,”The head priest at one of Ontario’s largest Hindu temples offered to pay off a young woman in his congregation if she dropped rape charges against the temple’s president.”

The National Post also referred to the case as “an extraordinary attempt to make the allegations disappear, according to the court.”

Sharma sexually assaulted the victim twice, including forceable intercourse, the judge found.

The woman was “emotionally broken” by the ordeal according to court testimony. She testified that she was approached with offers of money to drop the case and to continue with the case from competing interests from within the temple.