PRESIDENT CRASHER: Vince Vaughn facing heat for talking to Trump

Social justice Twitter accounts tried to shame and cancel Vince Vaughn after video from Monday showed him talking to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Vince Vaughn, star of Wedding Crashers, Old School and Swingers is coming under virtual fire today after he was filmed talking with U.S. President Donald Trump at a football game Monday night in New Orleans.

The brief chat took place in a private box at the stadium. The pair shook hands

Vaughn was seen chatting and laughing in a private box with the president, as Melania sat between them. The pair shook hands and Trump appeared to point to the star’s lanyard, according to a 31-second clip uploaded to Twitter.

The exchange was filmed by Timothy Burke, a former Deadspin employee who captioned it with, “I’m very sorry to have to share this with you. All of it, every part of it.”

People throughout the Twittersphere were quick to call for the “cancelling” of the comedic actor. This is not the first time a celebrity faced backlash for interacting with a Republican politician. A video of Ellen DeGeneres was scrutinized online as well after a video emerged of her sitting next to former President George W. Bush at a football game.

“Ellen thought she had it rough…Keep Vince Vaughn in your prayers tonight,” user Alex Salvi said.

And who could forget Jimmy Fallon facing massive backlash and a big hit to his ratings after he “humanized” Trump by running his hand through his hair the first time The Apprentice star was running for president.

“Jan 13, 2020: the day Vince Vaughn has been canceled,” one user said, while another wrote, “Ladies & Gentlemen, I regret to inform you Vince Vaughn is CANCELLED.”

“Sad. Vince Vaughn is one of my favorites,” another user wrote. “I always knew he was Republican but this, so gross. I don’t need a Wedding Crashers sequel anymore.”

Some twitter users came to the defence of Vaughn and deference at large.

“It’s an amazing time to be alive when shaking the hand of the president is enough to get you canceled,” user Jason Howerton said.

“So do Swingers and Wedding Crashers get taken off the air for all of eternity now after Vince Vaughn had a civilized conversation with the president at the Superdome tonight?” Joe Concha, a columnist with The Hill, wrote.

