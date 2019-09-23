Protestors and supporters clash as Justin Trudeau visits deli

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau exited his campaign bus in Stoney Creek, Ontario, he was greeted by the mostly welcoming chants of the people Hamilton East-Stoney Creek riding, a riding which became Liberal after an 18 percent swing from New Democrat candidate Wayne Marston, who served as MP from 2006 until 2015.

But as the crowd chanted “Bob and Justin, for more years,” one woman can be seen yelling “Down with Justin Trudeau, down! Down! Down!”

Organizers try and get a consistent chant before Trudeau gets off the bus in Stoney Creek, Ont. “Four more years” vs “Bob and Justin four more years” and then one protester starts yelling “down with Justin Trudeau” #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/AAK8JI9tA0 — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) September 23, 2019

As Trudeau entered the Elm Deli, some grew impatient, stating that Trudeau’s presence was getting in the way of buying their cigarettes.

Trudeau is inside this cornerstone/deli and customers trying to get in are being asked to wait. One guy says he just wants to buy his smokes and get on with the day. #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/H4Q4j6URhz — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) September 23, 2019

Other counter-protestors were spotted nearby, with “Trudeau must go” signs in hand, and one particular person wearing a yellow vest and a megaphone, reportedly yelling “Justin Trudeau, I challenge you to a boxing match.”

On the sidewalk is one yellow-vest protester with a megaphone. “Justin Trudeau, I challenge you to a boxing match,” he says #cdnpoli #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/Y3YTE4lIU1 — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) September 23, 2019

With the election quickly approaching, Canadians are letting their voices be heard. With polls showing a neck-and-neck race, only time will tell what will result of this election, which as of now, is still too close to call.