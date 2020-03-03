Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protestors have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood. It was set up on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline.

New rail blockade in Montreal. Group says they’re here in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en.

They say that though there is a tentative deal, “they did not reach an agreement on Coastal Gas Link”. pic.twitter.com/Su4KVIgWq3 — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) March 2, 2020

This most recent barricade is in response to senior ministers of the federal government, the B.C. provincial government and hereditary chiefs who had a meeting to strike a proposed agreement on land rights.

The group, calling itself Southwest Solidarity With Wet’suwet’en, laid the barricade on a train bridge over Wellington Street. They released a statement saying the blockade is a result of the presence of RCMP and the Coastal GasLink pipeline on the territory in northern B.C.

“We are blocking this rail line in response to the call from Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to support Indigenous sovereignty and in recognition of the urgency of stopping resource extraction projects threatening future generations,” said Sara Mullins, a participant in the protest.

CN Railway confirmed via one of their spokespersons that they are aware of the protest and are monitoring the situation closely, according to Global News.

After three days of negotiation, a draft agreement was reached on Sunday, although it still requires the approval of the Wet’suwet’en before final approval. Still much of the details of the agreement remain unknown, and a joint statement from both parties states that they have yet to come to an accord on the CGL pipeline.

The blockade is one of many that have sprung up across the country since early last month. Transportation and freight deliveries have been disrupted, delayed or cancelled, causing a dip in the economy.

There are two other rail blockades in Quebec in spite of the proposed deal. The Mohawk community of Kahnawake will decide what steps it will take regarding the future of their barricade after they receive more details of the deal. There are no current plans to dismantle it.

In the Gaspé region of northern Quebec, protesters continue their blockade in the Mi’kmaq community of Listuguj.