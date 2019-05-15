Quebec bans Canada Day funding

Francois Legault’s CAQ government has decided that MNAs will no longer be allowed to give out discretionary funds for Canada Day events in their ridings.

According to the Montreal Gazette, “The Programme Soutien à l’action bénévole provides $100,000 to each of the province’s 125 MNAs to fund local events such as festivals and other community activities.”

These funds have been used in the past for Canada Day as well as separatist events. The Legault government will restrict the use of the funds for separatism-related events as well.

“I’m going to do whatever it takes to remain within the rules, but we’ll find a way to make sure we are supporting Canada Day activities in my riding,” MNA Greg Kelley told CJAD.

Fête nationale activities and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day will still remain eligible for the funding.