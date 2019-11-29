Quebec fat activist starts petition to have fat rights in Charter of Rights and Freedoms

A Quebec fat activist is fighting for the rights of fat people everywhere, as she moves to have fat rights in the Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Edith Bernier, a fat rights activist, has launched the petition in the National Assembly this Thursday to amend an article of the Charter “to add discrimination based on appearance,” specifically when it comes to people of weight, ie. fat people.

Bernier is the founder of grossophobie.ca, which translates to “fatphobia.” Her petition is sponsored by Manon Masse, leader of the Provincial Quebec Solidaire.

The petition details statistics from the World Health Organization, which finds that fatphobia, or “weight-based discrimination” contributes to social isolation.

“Fatphobia is defined as ‘all hostile attitudes and behaviours that stigmatize and discriminate against fat, overweight or obese people’ and that it is a socially accepted phenomenon,” the petition reads, adding that “this discrimination is largely based on the belief that body weight is the result of personal choices, despite the fact that science has demonstrated the contrary.”

The petition has 477 signatures so far, and climbing.