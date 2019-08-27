Quebec government to subsidize temporary foreign workers

Quebec’s Coalition Avenir Québec(CAQ) government will be subsidizing temporary foreign workers in order to help with the provinces rapidly growing labour shortage.

The province is looking to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to recruit temporary foreign workers to help counter the province’s labour shortage.

The provinces labour shortage is currently predicted to stand at over 100,000 jobs vacant, according to CTV.

According to Labour Minister Jean Boulet, a $21-million plan will be used to subsidize recruitment missions by Quebec companies overseas.

The fund will also contribute up to $1000 to help foreign staff move.

Interestingly, the decision has been partially welcomed by some business groups, as a mechanism to deal with the provinces labour woes, but most have pointed out that a better long term decision would simply be increased levels of immigration.

The CAQ are currently on track to meet their target of reducing immigration to Quebec by 20%.

The CAQ has argued that this is necessary in order to facilitate better assimilation from new immigrants, and to force increased wages in the province.