Quebec Premier Francois Legault has defended a $30 million, taxpayer-funded blimp by saying that the Quebecois should learn to take risks, according to the Montreal Gazette.

Legault’s decision to fund this blimp has come under intense scrutiny from other parties in Quebec’s National Assembly. Legault’s governing CAQ has defended the blimp, saying that it would be perfect for heavy transport.

Unlike the blimp, Legault enjoys self-inflation, calling the idea “brilliant” when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Legault’s plan, however, has gone down like the Hindenburg with journalists, who are sceptical over the cost of the project.

Defending this, criticized these helio-sceptics for not taking risks, which the Quebec Premier believes is necessary for a societies advancement. “If we don’t take risks we go nowhere,” he said.

Legault has admitted that this project has challenges, and the opposing parties have enjoyed using puns to criticize the government’s ambitions. “I don’t want to ‘burst the balloon’ for the minister, and I don’t know if anyone inhaled any helium at Investment Quebec,” said the spokesperson for the radical Quebec Solidaire party.