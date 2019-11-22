Quebec will force DUI drivers to have breathalyzer in their car for life

The Quebec government has passed a new law that will force drivers who have two DUIs to have a breathalyzer in their car for life, according to the CBC.

The new law will come into effect on Monday. The new legislation requires a driver to blow into a device to prove that they have no alcohol in the system before the car can start. This only applies if the driver has been convicted twice for driving under the influence in under a decade.

As well as this, the person’s driving licence will be branded with a black mark that allows police to check and see if the driver is under the influence. Mother’s Against Drink Driving commended the Quebec government for this piece of legislation.

If a driver is caught without the device, despite matching the necessary criteria, they will receive a fine of $1,500.

This legislation arrives after a spree of drunk-driving related deaths in Quebec occurred over the past decade. Quebec’s Ministry of Transportation has revealed statistics from 2013-17 that show almost 100 deaths a year, 220 serious injuries, 1,800 minor injuries—all relating to driving under the influence.